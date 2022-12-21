New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end

New York's first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana is set to open on Dec. 29. - File...
New York's first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana is set to open on Dec. 29. - File photo(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open on Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country’s most lucrative.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public — even though dozens of illegal shops have been in operation for many months.

The announcement was made one month after the state’s Cannabis Control Board took a monumental step in establishing a legal marketplace for legal marijuana by issuing the first round of licenses. In the coming months, the state is expected to issue an additional 139 licenses, with about 900 applicants waiting to learn their fate.

“The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities,” Hochul said in her announcement.

New York legalized the recreational use of marijuana in March 2021.

Housing Works, which also serves homeless and formerly incarcerated people, was one of eight nonprofits among the initial licensees.

“This opportunity will not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission but to feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC and women-led cannabis brands across the state,” said Charles King, chief executive officer of Housing Works.

The state reserved its first round of retail licenses for applicants with marijuana convictions or their relatives, plus some nonprofit groups. It also planned a $200 million public-private fund to aid “social equity” applicants.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The manufacturer of chemicals that are prompting Vermont’s largest city to tear down its high...
Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School
Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout...
Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says an auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
Officials from the Vermont Department of Labor have confirmed that 148 positions were cut at...
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
How one young Vermont baker is trying to elevate edibles.
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles

Latest News

File photo
As COVID cases climb across US, Vt. booster rates falter
Sen. Patrick Leahy is wrapping up a 48-year career representing Vermont.
AP Interview: Retiring Vermont Sen. Leahy ponders his legacy
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Essex Police investigate grocery store assaults
File photo
Lawmakers using spending bill to delay lobster restrictions