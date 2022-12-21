Officials: 41 dogs rescued from home living in ‘horrible conditions’

Lakewood police say they rescued dozens of dogs from a home this week,. (Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor, Brian Koster and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio said about 41 dogs, mostly beagles, were recovered from a home Monday after they were found living in “horrible conditions.”

Officials conducted a search warrant on the house after a concerned resident called authorities about the conditions.

Police said the residence was littered with feces and that a man in his 60s lived in the home. The City of Lakewood reportedly declared the home uninhabitable and condemned it.

WOIO reports the dogs were taken to the Lakewood Animal Shelter to get checked.

According to authorities, the case is pending possible charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call
While schools across Vermont struggle to fill bus driver jobs, some district officials are...
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent quake in N California damages homes, disrupts power