Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault

WARNER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of molesting a child.

On Nov. 30, New Hampshire State Police say they got a report of the possible sexual assault of a juvenile in Warner.

Tuesday, investigators arrested Conor Hallenborg, 21, of Warner.

He’s charged with a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assaults on a child under 13. Hallenborg was ordered held pending his arraignment on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.