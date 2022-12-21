Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault

Conor Hallenborg
Conor Hallenborg(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARNER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of molesting a child.

On Nov. 30, New Hampshire State Police say they got a report of the possible sexual assault of a juvenile in Warner.

Tuesday, investigators arrested Conor Hallenborg, 21, of Warner.

He’s charged with a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assaults on a child under 13. Hallenborg was ordered held pending his arraignment on Wednesday.

