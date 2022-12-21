Rutland museum welcoming submissions for Black History Month exhibit

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -Incredible figures in Black history are being celebrated this morning with a call for artwork.

The Chaffee Art Center in Rutland is calling Black artists to submit artwork or other creations to go on display during its upcoming Exhibit from January 13th to March 3rd.

They also welcome artists and artisans whose work celebrates Black History to submit their work for consideration.

February is National Black History Month and organizers behind the exhibit said it’s a great opportunity to learn about important people and issues past and present.

To submit work, email inquiries, digital photos, and a short bio to info@chaffeeartcenter.org.

