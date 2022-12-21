State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals.

Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich in PFAS chemicals which have been linked to negative health effects.

Under the permit, Casella will have to develop a pilot system to reduce the amount of PFAS in the leachate.

