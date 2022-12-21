USPS working hard but time running short to ship Christmas gifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service is working hard to try to make sure gifts arrive at their destinations in time for the holidays.

If you’ve already done your holiday shopping and shipped those things out, USPS officials say you have nothing to worry about. But if you’re a present procrastinator, you’re going to want to ship those gifts out as soon as possible.

Despite predicted inclement weather, carriers will ship millions of packages a day this week leading up to Christmas.

Although it’s still possible, gifts sent out this week will have a tough time making it to their destinations on time without paying a premium.

“The other thing that throws a curve at us isn’t the storms going on across the country this week, because even though it may not be snowing where you are, if it’s snowing at the airport where your planes come where your packages coming from, that’s going to make a difference and could slow things down... If you’re sending it priority express, it will definitely get there in time for the holiday. If you’re sending it priority mail, that typically takes two to three days and it’s not guaranteed, but it should get there,” said Steve Doherty of the USPS.

Postal officials say this is the busiest shipping season they’ve seen in years.

The absolute last day to ship a package to make it there by Christmas is Dec. 23 using the priority mail express service.

