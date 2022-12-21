Vigils across the region honor homeless Vermonters who died

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vigils took place across our region on Wednesday to remember unhoused Vermonters who have died.

There was one on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier Wednesday evening, organized by Capstone Community Action.

Community members honored and remembered homeless Vermonters who have died this year by reading their names and holding a moment of silence.

It’s part of the 32nd National Homeless Persons Memorial Day which falls on the longest night of the year.

Organizers say the vigils are aimed at making sure no Vermonter is forgotten.

