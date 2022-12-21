Winter storm expected to cause power outages, treacherous driving

Green Mountain Power Wednesday was still restoring power to customers from last week’s storm.
Green Mountain Power Wednesday was still restoring power to customers from last week's storm.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Forecasters say a major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend.

Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.

The storm comes during one of the biggest weekends for travel. Many airlines are offering travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather. Delta, American, United, and Southwest waived change fees at airports that might be affected.

Green Mountain Power Wednesday was still restoring power to customers from last week’s storm. The utility says they will continue to have extra contract crews on standby over the weekend to deal with any additional outages.

