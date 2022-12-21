Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month.

Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.

A trio of local developers took over the project from developer Don Sinex earlier this year.

CityPlace will offer housing, retail, and restaurant space. The entire project is scheduled to be done by November 2025.

