Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’

Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit.”
Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit.”(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month.

Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.

A trio of local developers took over the project from developer Don Sinex earlier this year.

CityPlace will offer housing, retail, and restaurant space. The entire project is scheduled to be done by November 2025.

Related Stories:

Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project

Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manufacturer of chemicals that are prompting Vermont’s largest city to tear down its high...
Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School
Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout...
Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.
Officials from the Vermont Department of Labor have confirmed that 148 positions were cut at...
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says an auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
BCBS to step back from Vt. health reform effort

Latest News

File - A tent in back of the Statehouse in Montpelier in November 2021.
Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?
File image
Hochul signs salary transparency law
File photo
Fresh snow makes animal track identification a fun family activity
New York's first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana is set to open on Dec. 29. - File...
New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end