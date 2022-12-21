BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A complex, high-impact storm will impact our region starting Thursday evening and continue through Saturday morning. Clouds will thicken up on Thursday with snow overspreading the region from south to north late in the day and into the evening hours. General accumulation will be a dusting to an inch, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the southern mountains before temperatures warm into the upper 30s. Snow will chance to rain in the early morning hours of Friday as the wind begins to pick up.

The biggest impacts from the storm will be early on Friday with heavy rain and damaging winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect across our region with gusts of 55-65mph possible. Widespread power outages are possible. Rain will be heavy at times with one to two inches of rain possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for possible flooding due to heavy rain and snowmelt, with rising rivers and streams through Friday night and Saturday.

Wind and rain will diminish on Friday afternoon, but temperatures will rapidly drop with a quickly moving cold front. Temperatures will drop from the low 50s into the 20s in a few hours time, causing roads and other paved areas to quickly freeze. Untreated surfaces could become icy and treacherous. There may be a brief period of snow Friday night and breezy conditions will likely linger into Saturday morning.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the duration of the storm on the impacts across our region. Better weather returns on Saturday afternoon and continues through the Christmas holiday. Most of next week will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

