BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! And Happy Winter! Winter officially begins today when the winter solstice occurs at 4:48 PM. Then the daylight hours will slowly begin to get longer again.

This first day of winter will actually be pretty nice with lots of sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures close to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 33°).

But like last week, this will be the calm before the storm. A massive, major storm system will be affecting most of the U.S. over the next few days, and we will certainly get our share of wicked weather out of this storm.

The first half of Thursday will be fine - just lots of clouds, but there could be a few, sunny breaks early on. Then the storm will start to move in during the mid/late afternoon, first in our southern counties with some snow, but quickly changing to rain in the valleys. That snow/rain combo will quickly move northward through the evening, with the rain mainly in the valleys and the snow in the mountains. Winds will be picking up out of the SE late in the day.

On Thursday night, any snow will be changing over to just rain as warm air gets pumped in on very strong SE winds. Then during the day on Friday, periods of rain could be heavy at times. 1″ to 2″ or more of rain could fall by the end of the day and that could lead to some minor flooding problems on some rivers and streams, which will be rising with all that rain and snow melt.

The strong winds will be having the biggest impact on us. Wind gusts could approach hurricane strength with gusts of 50 mph to as much as 70 mph possible, mainly in the higher elevations, and especially along the western facing slopes of the Green Mountains.

Those SE winds will shift around to the SW late Friday as a shot of much colder air comess barreling in. Temperatures will drop rapidly late Friday into early Saturday . . . a “flash freeze!” All those wet surfaces from the rain will be freezing up with lots of black ice during that time.

It will still be breezy on Saturday, otherwise the weather will start to calm down. There could be a few snow showers on Christmas Eve, but nothing too much. And Christmas Day will be just fine with partly sunny skies. It will be just a bit colder than normal.

More power outages are likely, but probably not as widespread as they were last week with that heavy, wet snow. Travel will be hazardous. Take it easy on the roads!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the evolution of this storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

