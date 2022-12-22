Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday

The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont. - File photo
The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont. - File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont.

Amtrak is canceling all of its trains scheduled to run in Vermont on Friday due to the weather.

VTrans says the move will affect up to 50 holiday travelers.

“Because of potential hazard for trees, the Amtrak service in and out of Vermont tomorrow, Friday, will be canceled. It will resume Saturday,” said Dan Delabruere of VTrans.

Related Stories:

Power companies prepare for another storm

Winter driving expert offers tips for icy roads

Winter storm expected to cause power outages, treacherous driving

Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault
File photo
Berlin man charged with attempted murder
Conor Hallenborg
Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault
School districts across the state have received their individual 2021-2022 SBAC scores, the...
Test results have Essex Westford School District looking to math audit

Latest News

File photo
Winter driving expert offers tips for icy roads
File photo
Bill would give New York the nation’s best-paid legislature
x
Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence
File photo
Power companies prepare for another storm