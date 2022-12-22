Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont.

Amtrak is canceling all of its trains scheduled to run in Vermont on Friday due to the weather.

VTrans says the move will affect up to 50 holiday travelers.

“Because of potential hazard for trees, the Amtrak service in and out of Vermont tomorrow, Friday, will be canceled. It will resume Saturday,” said Dan Delabruere of VTrans.

Related Stories:

Power companies prepare for another storm

Winter driving expert offers tips for icy roads

Winter storm expected to cause power outages, treacherous driving

Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.