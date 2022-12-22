Ariel Quiros asks for reduced sentence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros is asking for a reduction on his five-year prison sentence.

He is serving time for his role in the EB5 scandal, in which he stole millions from investors of the ski resort.

His attorney, Neil Taylor-- argued Quiros was the first to reach a plea deal and provided valuable information to authorities. He adds-- Quiros is facing a longer sentence than the other two defendants-- despite that. Included in the motion for reconsideration was a two-page letter from 66-year-old Quiros himself-- reading:

“I am in the void, and I am overcome with grief, sorrow, and depression. Please have mercy on me and allow me to serve a sentence that is more in line with the one given to my co-defendants, and then to spend my remaining days with my wife and family.”

