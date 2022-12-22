Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault
File photo
Berlin man charged with attempted murder
Conor Hallenborg
Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault
Fanny Allen Medical Office Building in Colchester.
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot

Latest News

SDF
Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers - clipped version
File photo
Snow-loaded trees expected to compound high wind threat
SDF
NH road crews prep for storm
The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from