Burlington to put ranked choice voting on March ballot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ranked choice voting will be on the Burlington ballot come March.

City voters had abandoned the method after the leader in a five-way race for mayor lost after two rounds of votes were counted.

In the spring, Burlingtonians will decide whether to bring the voting system back for mayoral and school commission elections.

Burlington Mayor Weinberger thinks the method works well when there are many candidates, like in a presidential primary but he does not support it for mayoral elections.

“I don’t think there’s a need to in the Burlington mayoral general election where we have a provision for a runoff if no one achieves a strong plurality, so I think it’s a mistake I think it’s problematic for a mayoral, general elections, but voters are going to get to weigh in and decide for themselves” said Mayor Weinberger.

Town meeting day is March 7th.

