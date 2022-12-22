Burlington to put ranked choice voting on March ballot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ranked choice voting will be on the Burlington ballot come March.

City voters had abandoned the method after the leader in a five-way race for mayor lost after two rounds of votes were counted.

In the spring, Burlingtonians will decide whether to bring the voting system back for mayoral and school commission elections.

Burlington Mayor Weinberger thinks the method works well when there are many candidates, like in a presidential primary but he does not support it for mayoral elections.

“I don’t think there’s a need to in the Burlington mayoral general election where we have a provision for a runoff if no one achieves a strong plurality, so I think it’s a mistake I think it’s problematic for a mayoral, general elections, but voters are going to get to weigh in and decide for themselves” said Mayor Weinberger.

Town meeting day is March 7th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manufacturer of chemicals that are prompting Vermont’s largest city to tear down its high...
Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School
Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout...
Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.
File photo
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Officials from the Vermont Department of Labor have confirmed that 148 positions were cut at...
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault

Latest News

Northlands Job Corps Center
Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer
Fanny Allen Medical Office Building
Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries
Ariel Quiros heading to court for EB5 scandal
Ariel Quiros asks for reduced sentence
Burlington voting
Burlington to put ranked choice voting on March ballot