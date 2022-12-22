Federal workers in southeastern Vt. could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks.

Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange Counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan County in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.

They say this would help make federal salaries in southeastern Vermont more competitive and hopefully help retain and recruit people.

“Vermont workers should not be struggling to afford the basics. Period,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Vermont federal employees, who show up every day to serve their fellow Vermonters and provide essential health care to veterans, should not be struggling to afford basic needs. They should not be forced to leave a job they love because they can’t afford it, or be forced to turn down the job in the first place. I am glad to see the Biden administration stand with these workers to extend the Boston area locality pay region so Vermont federal workers in Windsor and Orange counties can receive a fair wage for their essential service to our communities.”

That could include a raise for White River Junction VA employees.

“This is an important step to bring White River Junction VA employees a much-needed pay increase and help meet rising costs in our region,” said Rep. Peter Welch. “The White River Junction VA is an essential community hub and its employees deserve to be paid well for the good work they do for veterans in the state.”

A public comment period about this change could come soon.

