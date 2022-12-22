Firefighters warn about unsafe home heating

CONCORD, N.H. - (WCAX) How you heat your home matters, as New Hampshire firefighters warn about unsafe practices.

According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal, the average number of heating fires in the state every year is 450.

They say that’s a top cause of fires in the sate.

Experts say keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators. It’s also recommended you get your chimneys and vents inspected.

“Chimney fires are a significant concern. New Hampshire had over 1,300 chimney fires in the past five years

(2017-2021), accounting for over half of heating fires during that period,” said New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey.

