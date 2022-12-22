Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - A retrial in an employment lawsuit against Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes came back very different the second time around.

The plaintiff, Thomas Cole had originally won $3.2 million but the jury slashed that down to $55,000 last week.

Cole says the company did not provide adequate cleaning supplies and forced sick employees to find their own replacements-- among other workplace issues.

He says he was wrongfully terminated after bringing these issues to higher ups.

Cole’s attorney says they will be filing appeal-- saying this trial was missing key witnesses.

