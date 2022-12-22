Ludlow Police officer cleared in fatal shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ludlow Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Cavendish man in August.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Thursday announced the conclusions of their independent review into the shooting of Michael Mills, 35, by Ludlow Police Ofc. Zachary Paul.

Authorities say Mills rammed Ofc. Paul’s police cruiser the night of August 15 and led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash. They say Ofc. Paul shot Mills in the head and he died from his injuries nine days later at the hospital.

The AG’s report says Mills had called the police a total of 28 times that night making suicidal statements. They say he told officers multiple times that he had a gun and dared police to challenge him to a duel. They also say his erratic driving earlier that night threatened EMS workers and the public.

After the crash, despite efforts by police to de-escalate, the reports says Mills continued to not cooperate. It says Of. Paul fired his weapon after seeing Mills reposition the gun on his lap toward him.

The report concludes that the use of force by Ofc. Paul was “objectively reasonable and justified.”

The 21-year-old officer had joined the Ludlow Police just a month prior to the shooting after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. He was working in the field that night with a senior officer.

