Montpelier hires new top cop

Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier has a new police chief.

Eric Nordenson has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement with the Montpelier Police. Now, he takes over this week as the chief, succeeding Brian Peete, who left for a job in Kansas.

Montpelier, like many other local police departments, has faced staffing and morale issues in the past year. At one point in the summer, staffing levels plummeted to only 12 of 17 allotted sworn officers.

Darren Perron spoke with Nordenson about why he wanted the job and the challenges ahead.

