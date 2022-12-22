New York landmarks lit up to support Ukraine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Ten landmarks in New York were lit in blue and yellow Wednesday night in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Governor Kathy Hochul gave the order, illuminating places like One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls and the Empire State Plaza.

Hochul says she continues to affirm her support for Ukrainian communities in New York State and abroad.

