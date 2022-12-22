New York state increases access to HIV medication

PrEP medication helps prevent HIV
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is helping to expand access to an HIV medication.

The legislation she just signed into law requires insurance companies to cover pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, and post-exposure prophylaxis to help prevent against HIV infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, PrEP has been shown to reduce the risk of HIV infection in people at high risk of contracting HIV by up to 92 percent, when taken consistently.

New York State continues to have the highest PrEP coverage in the nation, and has more people receiving it than almost any other jurisdiction.

“New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” said Governor Hochul. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”

