Nurse’s quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s never fun to be in the hospital around the holidays, but one nurse is trying to change that, one outfit at a time.

A holiday elf is roaming the hallways at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

“This is more of a Whoville outfit,” said Ashley Phinney, a registered nurse at the Dartmouth Cancer Center. “I don’t know, I call it my candy cane outfit.”

It’s an outfit complete with a skirt that lights up.

For the last six years, Phinney has been getting into the holiday spirit by getting into different outfits every day leading up to Christmas.

“It is challenging because we are so busy and it is hard because patients are sick, but the patients are very thankful and appreciative, so it is really rewarding at the same time,” Phinney said.

As Phinney interacts with colleagues throughout the medical center, it’s clear it’s not just patients who get a kick out of her crazy attire, though this caregiver says bringing smiles to the faces of people who are really sick is why the holiday tradition lives on.

“It’s fun, it makes the patients happy. It makes them laugh,” she said. “They get really excited. People look forward to seeing me. It is something for them to look forward to while they are here.”

And the outfits will continue, getting more extreme every day, right up until Christmas Eve.

