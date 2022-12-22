Police try to ID man who stole identities to get cash from Vt. credit unions

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Berlin are asking the public for help identifying a man who used stolen identities to steal cash from credit unions.

Investigators say on Dec. 9, the thief hit the Berlin branch of the North Country Federal Credit Union. And they say he made multiple fraudulent withdrawals using stolen identities at other North Country branches.

If you recognize him, call Berlin Det. Cpl. Dan Withrow at 802-223-4401 or email him.

Earlier this week, Berlin Police said they cited a Virginia man for allegedly making similar fraudulent withdrawals at multiple Vermont State Employees Credit Union branches in Vermont.

