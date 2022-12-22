Power companies prepare for another storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a Nor’easter last week, power crews are preparing for another storm Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Green Mountain Power reps says out-of-state crews that helped last week are sticking around to help again.

The utility says more than 400 lineworkers and hundreds more GMP field operations workers are available.

GMP says it restored power to more than 119,000 customers after last week’s heavy, wet snow took down trees and powerlines.

They say it was the third worst storm for them in terms of outages in generations.

To stay prepared for this weekend, crews suggest having a charged cellphone with their app, flashlights with fresh batteries and bottled water on hand.

Crews with the Vermont Electric Cooperative are also preparing for power outages. They say the teams that work to fix the lines will be delayed because of the high winds and freezing temps.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.