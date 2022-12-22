Power companies prepare for another storm

Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a Nor’easter last week, power crews are preparing for another storm Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Green Mountain Power reps says out-of-state crews that helped last week are sticking around to help again.

The utility says more than 400 lineworkers and hundreds more GMP field operations workers are available.

GMP says it restored power to more than 119,000 customers after last week’s heavy, wet snow took down trees and powerlines.

They say it was the third worst storm for them in terms of outages in generations.

To stay prepared for this weekend, crews suggest having a charged cellphone with their app, flashlights with fresh batteries and bottled water on hand.

Crews with the Vermont Electric Cooperative are also preparing for power outages. They say the teams that work to fix the lines will be delayed because of the high winds and freezing temps.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault
File photo
Berlin man charged with attempted murder
Conor Hallenborg
Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault
School districts across the state have received their individual 2021-2022 SBAC scores, the...
Test results have Essex Westford School District looking to math audit

Latest News

File Photo: Chimney
Firefighters warn about unsafe home heating
Northlands Job Corps Center
Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer
Fanny Allen Medical Office Building
Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries
Ariel Quiros heading to court for EB5 scandal
Ariel Quiros asks for reduced sentence