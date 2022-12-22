Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault
File photo
Berlin man charged with attempted murder
Conor Hallenborg
Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault
School districts across the state have received their individual 2021-2022 SBAC scores, the...
Test results have Essex Westford School District looking to math audit

Latest News

PrEP medication helps prevent HIV
New York state increases access to HIV medication
File Photo: Chimney
Firefighters warn about unsafe home heating
Green Mountain Power
Power companies prepare for another storm
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays