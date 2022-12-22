St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.

Former police sergeant Jason Lawton was sentenced on Wednesday to three-to-six months in prison.

Lawton was fired from the department in 2019 following the incident. Body and surveillance cameras captured him punching Amy Connelly in the face while she was handcuffed in a holding cell after she allegedly tried to kick him.

Since then, City Manager Dominic Cloud says they’ve done a complete overhaul of the department, like hiring a new police chief, creating a crisis intervention position and moving to a new facility.

Cloud says the goal has been to rebuild community trust

“Bad incidents have a long tail and it’s often many years behind you. There’s new officers now and a lot of the people that are there now don’t feel like this is their police department because they’ve bought into a new vision. They’ve been hired under new leadership, with new expectations,” Cloud said.

Cloud says the city is still working to settle the civil suit filed by Connelly following the 2019 incident.

