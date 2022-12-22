Super Senior: Honey Solarz

Honey Solarz
Honey Solarz(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color.

“Tons and tons of color,” Solarz said. The artist recently held an exhibit of her work at Mirror Mirror, a local spa. The 88-year-old Canadian had a home in Stowe for decades. Now, she frequently comes to visit her daughter, Susan Gayle. “I painted always. I love painting.”

She produces much larger paintings in her studio in Montreal. “Actually, I couldn’t bring big ones here, so, this is one that I did,” Solarz said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Why was it important to show this?

Honey Solarz: Why was it important? My daughter... Well, I have to give her the credit. ‘Mom, do you want to do something fun?’”

“For her paintings, everyone says that it’s their favorite painting in the house and it brings them so much joy. And they put it in a place where they see it every morning, like coffee,” Gayle said.

“All right, she’s my boss, but a very nice one,” Solarz said.

Solarz, like her artwork, is colorful. “I’m enjoying this interview because of you, really., she said. “I’ve never been interviewed before.”

Her affluent life in Montreal, she says, has had its share of ups and downs. “We don’t go through life easy,” Solarz said. “Even if you have money.”

She and her husband Joe owned a chain of women’s clothing stores in Canada. Joe died in his 60s after a long illness. “No one, no one gets away without difficulties,” Solarz said.

Solarz broke her hip during COVID. While in the hospital, she nursed herself back to health with a brush and some paint.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Did your artwork help you get through that?

Honey Solarz: One hundred percent... Painting always cures me.

Life for the mother-daughter team is about love. “What is wrong with kindness, what is wrong with being polite,” Solarz said.

“She inspires people, she inspires people,” Gayle said.

It would be fair to say that Solarz paints a life of living.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Essex Police investigate grocery store assault
File photo
Berlin man charged with attempted murder
Conor Hallenborg
Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault
Fanny Allen Medical Office Building in Colchester.
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot

Latest News

Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
SDF
Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital
SDF
Montpelier hires new top cop
File photo
Montpelier hires new top cop