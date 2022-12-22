Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont program is working to spur developers to build more affordable starter homes.

The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program is administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. It provides $15 million in subsidies and incentives for builders to construct homes that are up to 120% of the area’s median household income.

One of the first applicants wants to use the program to pay for some of its 200-plus unit mixed-income community in Middlebury. VHFA’s Maura Collins says it’s the largest single investment of its kind in state history.

“We don’t have other programs in the state that really pay broadly for homeownership creation. We see that there’s a real shortage of inventory, meaning homes for sale on the market. I was in Middlebury yesterday and we looked on Realtor.com and looked at all the single-family homes that were for sale under $300,000. There were three homes for sale in all of Addison County,” she said.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. The program is expected to create over 100,000 homes statewide, with some hitting the market as soon as the summer of 2024.

It’s important to note that VHFA and the city of Burlington have different definitions of “missing middle.” The city this fall launched an effort to revise zoning policies to encourage more homes for the “missing middle.” It’s not middle-income, but rather the types of homes that are in-between single-family and apartment buildings.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.