Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck.

Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the tow truck 21-year-old Dominic Sunderland hit an 80-year-old woman in the parking lot.

Police say she went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.