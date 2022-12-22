Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck.
Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the tow truck 21-year-old Dominic Sunderland hit an 80-year-old woman in the parking lot.
Police say she went to the hospital with serious injuries.
