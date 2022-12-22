Year in review: UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The year got off to a stellar start for the UVM athletic department, particularly the women’s hockey team. The Cats caught fire in the new year, setting program records for longest win streak and most wins in a season while earning their first ever national ranking in February. Theresa Schafzahl would be named Hockey East Player of the Year and Vermont would advance in the conference tournament for the first time in five years. But a trip to the title game would prove elusive for the Cats as they were upset by UConn in the Hockey East Semis.

The men’s team would show some signs of life, stringing together a couple win streaks in the new year, but ultimately finish 8-25-2 in Todd Woodcroft’s first full season.

On the snow, the Ski Cats would coast to the EISA title and put a serious scare in host Utah at NCAAs. Mathias Tefre would take the men’s slalom while Landgrove native Ben Ogden won both Nordic races as the ‘Cats would eventually settle for second as a team.

On the court, the UVM women had their best season in more than a decade. Twenty wins on the campaign, including an America East tournament win over Binghamton before the ‘Cats eventually fell in the semis at Albany.

The machine that is the men’s hoops program kept on cranking away this past winter, another darn near perfect season in America East, with Ryan Davis taking home his second consecutive conference player of the year award and Benny Shungu earning first team honors in his sixth and final season. The America East Tournament provided no drama at all, three absolute blowout wins as the Hoopcats won their record ninth league title and advanced to an NCAA Tournament date with Arkansas in Buffalo. Davis and Shungu nearly willed Vermont past the Hogs, but a close out of bounds review in the closing seconds denied UVM a chance at the last shot as their upset bid came up just short.

The Spring provided plenty more excitement, as the track and field teams hosted the conference championship meet for the first time in six years in May.

That same weekend, the lacrosse teams pulled off an unprecedented double. The women got off to a blazing 8-1 start and broke the school record with 14 wins. The last two came in dramatic fashion down at Albany as Vermont claimed the America East title for the first time in program history. They’d eventually bow out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Denver.

The defending conference champion men’s lacrosse team struggled mightily to get things going, scuffling to a 2-6 start - but the Cats flipped the script entirely in league play. All-Americans Thomas McConvey and Tommy Burke helped UVM to a perfect 6-0 mark in America East that allowed them to host the conference tournament for the first time. After dominating Albany and squeaking by UMBC for their second straight crown, the ‘Cats got one more game at Virtue: a stomping of Manhattan in the opening round of NCAAs. But for the second straight season, College Park was the end of the road. Eventual national champion Maryland reminding Vermont they’ve still got plenty of room for growth.

As the athletes returned to Burlington in the Fall, so did some of that left-over magic. The Catamount field hockey team would topple the program record with 13 wins, including a bonkers overtime contest over Cal that punched Vermont’s first ticket to the America East tournament in four years. However, Stanford would earn revenge for a regular season loss in the quarterfinal round.

The women’s soccer programs couldn’t quite find the spark that lifted them to a title in 2021. Graduation and injuries the culprit as Vermont suffered a 4-9-3 campaign.

But the story couldn’t be more different on the men’s side. An early season draw with Syracuse would prove a catalyst, as UVM ripped off 11 wins in a row, earning their first ever top-10 national ranking and another first round home game in the NCAA Tournament despite falling in the conference semis. The run that followed will be the stuff of legends in Catamount Country: a 109th minute extra time winner by first team All-American Alex Nagy against Quinnipiac, the stunning 3-goal comeback capped by Garrett Lillie’s fortuitous bounce at SMU, and the absolute outpouring of emotion in a dominant win over UCLA back in Burlington put Vermont in the national quarterfinals for just the second time in program history. Facing the Orange for the third time in 14 months though, the Cats couldn’t quite climb into their first College Cup, falling to the eventual national champs 2-1. But even that result showed Vermont isn’t all that far away.

Which brings us back to the Winter season, where the ‘Cats are hunting success on the ice and court once again. Cheers to a historic ‘22 and hopefully there’s plenty more in 23.

