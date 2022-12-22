BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Get ready . . . get set . . . here we go! The major storm that we have been anticipating will be finally catching up to us late today.

Most of today will be okay, so do what you need to do early to prepare for the storm. By late afternoon, snow will start to move into our southern counties and quickly spread northward through the evening hours. The snow will be turning to rain in the valleys, but staying as heavy, wet snow in the mountains, mainly above 1500 feet. There could be up to 6″ of heavy, wet snow in the mountains by Friday morning. Winds will be picking up out of the SE and become very strong overnight.

Rain will come down hard & heavy early Friday and winds will be howling out of the SE with damaging gusts to as much as 50 to 70 mph, especially in the higher elevations. Widespread power outages are likely.

There will be a slight lull in the action around Noontime on Friday. Then the sharp cold front part of this storm will start to barrel in from the west, changing any rain showers back to snow showers. There could briefly be some heavy snow squalls right around the time of the evening commute, but then the snow showers will be tapering off. However, temperatures will rapidly drop from the 40s into the 20s as that front comes through mid-to-late afternoon, and that will create icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight.

As we get into the holiday weekend, it will still be blustery on Saturday, but the wind will not be as strong as on Friday. However, with the sharp drop in temperatures, those winds will create bitterly cold wind chills by Saturday morning. Those “feels-like” temperatures will be in the single digits and teens BELOW zero! There will be a few, scattered snow showers throughout the day, but they won’t amount to much.

Christmas Day on Sunday will be much better. It will be partly sunny with less wind, but colder than normal. Then there will be a stretch of quiet weather right into the middle of next week.

In addition to damaging winds, there could be flooding problems on some rivers and streams. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this dynamic storm for you, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.