BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple weather hazards will impact our region as a dynamic storm moves through out region starting Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. Rain and mountain snow will overspread the region on Thursday night, with up to six inches of snow accumulation over the central and southern Green Mountains. By Friday morning, temperatures will be warming up into the 40s, changing rain over to snow, falling heavy at times. Flooding could be a concern with one to two inches of rain possible, combined with snowmelt, which will likely cause quick rises to rivers and streams through Friday night and into Saturday.

Some of the biggest impacts from this storm could come in form of widespread power outages from damaging winds on Friday morning. High Wind Warnings have been issued for much of the region with gusts expected to reach over 65 miles per hour. The highest winds will be over the western slopes of the Green Mountains, but damaging winds could be possible over much of western Vermont during the morning hours. Prepare now for the possibility of losing power.

Temperatures will briefly warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s on Friday morning, but a sharp cold front will bring a dramatic drop in temperatures by the afternoon. As temperatures plummet below freezing by the late afternoon, wet and untreated roads will quickly turn icy and create hazardous driving conditions into Friday evening. Temperatures will drop into the teens by early Friday night and wind chill values will fall below zero.

Windy weather could continue into Saturday, especially in the Champlain Valley, keeping wind chill values below zero. Snow showers, combined with blowing and drifting snow could cause reduced visibilities for travelers. Conditions will improve later on Saturday and into Christmas Day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the start of next week with temperatures in the mid 20s.

Stay safe out there. The Channel 3 Weather Team will continue to monitor this complex winter storm and provide frequent updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.