Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital

President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill Biden will visit Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are making a holiday visit to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The Christmas visit by the first lady is an annual tradition, dating back to Bess Truman, who visited families who weren’t able to celebrate the holidays at home, Children’s National Hospital said.

Last year, Biden became the first president to visit the hospital with the first lady.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fanny Allen Medical Office Building in Colchester.
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
The whipping wind is taking down trees and power lines across our region.
Storm topples trees, takes down power lines
File photo
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID man who used stolen identities to get cash from Vt. credit unions
The impending storm has led to canceled flights and trains, and triggered travel warnings...
Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
The whipping wind is taking down trees and power lines across our region.
Storm topples trees, takes down power lines
It's not too late to join a century-long tradition for the Christmas Bird Count.
There’s still time to join Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales