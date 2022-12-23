Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm.

The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home.

However, Burlington residents can get a 5-gallon bucket of salt for personal use, though DPW asks people to drive slowly to do so. You must bring your own bucket.

Burlington Public Works is having its crews bring in extra salt for those that need it on short notice.

“We ask that if you do need to come get some salt down here at the Public Works building, 645 Pine Street, that you please use caution, as we do have loads of salt coming today with the storm,” said Lee Perry, the maintenance division director.

There is a limit of one bucket per resident.

