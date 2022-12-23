Freezing temperatures to create difficult driving conditions across the region

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Freezing temperatures will create slick roadways across our region Friday night. The governor urged Vermonters to get off the roads by 4 p.m. to keep people safe and give crews time to clear things.

“Since this morning conditions have been deteriorating. And for the most part, the rain has been coming,” said Mark Stewart, a truck driver from North Carolina.

Stewart was preparing for difficult road conditions that could consist of rain, wind, ice and snow, now that freezing temperatures are going to begin hitting our region.

“Temperatures are going to fall. That means ice. So I’m looking forward to it. Getting a little bit worse out here. Especially toward the wee hours of the morning,” Stewart said.

Black ice isn’t just on the radar for travelers. VTrans and Burlington’s Department of Public Works are both preparing for that ice. They need to treat the surfaces without the salt washing away, but before the freeze sets in.

“So that’s gonna be our big weather maker. Temperatures are going to plummet, any standing water on the road is going to refreeze. We have to worry about black ice issues. We may get some wraparound snowfall in addition to that. Our crews are out prepared for,” said Robert Faley, VTrans district administrator.

And those coming here for the holidays from out of state say the roads were not great on the way here.

“Just rain, fog, wind. Just the whole nine yards,” said Susan Whitten of Massachusetts.

If you must absolutely drive Friday night, experts say you should have a fully charged phone, a tank full of gas, and extra supplies like blankets and food. But if you can wait until Saturday morning, that’s still your best bet.

