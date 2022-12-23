Greyhound offers free bus rides to runaway youth

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities...
Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.(Greyhound Bus Lines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Greyhound bus lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season.

It’s part of the transportation company’s Home Free program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians with a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place.

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.

The partnership has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fanny Allen Medical Office Building in Colchester.
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
The impending storm has led to canceled flights and trains, and triggered travel warnings...
Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways
File photo
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID man who used stolen identities to get cash from Vt. credit unions
File photo
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-South Korea drills
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison
Severe Weather
Storm is here, live coverage on Channel 3 This Morning
The House is expected to pass omnibus and stopgap bills hours before a potential government...
Congress rushes to avert shutdown, pass omnibus funding bill