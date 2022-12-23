Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

"Grinch" caught by Hinesburg Police in holiday event.
"Grinch" caught by Hinesburg Police in holiday event.
By Dom Amato
Published: Dec. 23, 2022
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping an close eye on the mean one.

The department’s Facebook page has been flooded with videos and pictures of the Grinch for the last month. He’s been spotted at schools in the area, the Cedar Knoll Country Club and even at the gym. The shenanigans have brought in hundreds of likes comments and shares on posts.

Chief Anthony Cambridge says he’s thankful for the positive community response and says he feels social media has been an important tool to connect with the folks in town.

“It helps us continue to forge that bond between the police department and the community. Doing things like this, whether it be the Easter Bunny or the Grinch, really continues that relationship with the town, said Chief Cambridge.

Although the Grinch was finally caught a few days ago, Cambridge says that may not be the last time we see him this holiday season.

