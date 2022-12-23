Heavy rain, backed up culverts raise flooding concerns

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - In addition to the downed trees and power outages, flooding is another major concern across our region due to all the rain in this storm.

Crews with the Lebanon Public Works Department spent most of Friday clearing backed-up culverts. Runoff from flooding will turn to black ice once the temperatures plummet.

“So you got water on the edges of the road, maybe not as much on the interstate but local roads, if there is a puddle there that is trapped by water is going to stay there. Cars will drive through it and that will drag out that and that will refreeze,” said Everett Hammond of Lebanon Public Works.

Road crews say they will begin treating the roads once all the rain is done.

They also remind the public that sidewalks could turn very icy, as well.

