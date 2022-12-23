Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Tricky topics

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When you attend holiday gatherings, some tricky topics can come up, like politics, religion and money. So how do you handle things without putting a damper on the party?

Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the etiquette experts at the Emily Post Institute for tips on navigating those awkward conversations.

Watch the video for do’s and don’ts from Lizzy Post.

