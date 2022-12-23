Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are fun, there’s a lot of opportunity for waste, especially when it comes to wrapping up gifts and discarding packaging.

But some of that can go in the recycling bin.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Michele Morris at the Chittenden Solid Waste District to learn more about what you can recycle and what should head to the dump. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

CSWD has a searchable A-Z list on their website where you can check to find out where to chuck things.

