New partnership for emergency pediatric telepsychiatry care in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state’s first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program.

Before the pandemic, RRMC says kids in crisis would wait in the emergency room for up to three days for a bed at the Brattleboro Retreat, Vermont’s largest provider of inpatient pediatric mental health care.

This year, the average wait time is between five and six days. And those young patients don’t meet with a child psychiatrist until they’re admitted to Brattleboro.

But through the new program, the child won’t be stuck in limbo. They can connect with a psychiatrist from the retreat while they’re in the ER.

“This is going to jumpstart that process by allowing them to be evaluated over a telemedicine platform, and the right treatment can begin earlier,” said Dr. Alison Davis, the emergency department medical director at RRMC.

Davis says if a child starts medication or other psychiatric treatments while in the ER, their symptoms may stabilize enough that by the time a bed is available in Brattleboro, they’re actually ready to go home.

Davis says many kids spend longer waiting in the ER than they do staying at the retreat once they’re transferred.

The telepsychiatry program will launch next month.

