As power and heat go out, warming shelters open up across Vermont

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The storm left many without power in our region on Friday. If you don’t have electricity or heat, there are places across the state where you can keep warm.

Several warming centers are closing at 6 p.m., but others will be open longer and overnight. Click here for the latest information on shelters from Vermont Emergency Management.

An overnight shelter opens Friday at 6 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium. This shelter is open to all Vermonters impacted by the weather and is pet friendly.

If you need to use this shelter, the Red Cross recommends you bring any necessary medication, food that meets dietary requirements if you have dietary restrictions, extra clothes, blankets, hygiene supplies and chargers. The Red Cross also says to get here or to return home. They recommend never driving through flooded roadways, watching out for downed power lines and staying aware of slick roads. Click here for more from the Red Cross.

Earlier Friday, Erica Bornemann, Vermont’s emergency management director, said the state would open regional shelters or warming centers for the hardest hit areas.

“We’ll be looking primarily at sheltering needs, addressing the needs of folks that will be without power for multiple days on end,” said Bornemann. “Assessing sheltering needs, where shelters need to be set up and or warming centers and making sure Vermonters know where those are.”

You can visit Vermont Emergency Management’s website or call 211 to find a location.

