Spend your Christmas Eve with some of our favorite Super Seniors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For years, WCAX News has brought you the stories of Super Seniors in our region.

On Christmas Eve, we’re shining a spotlight on some of those seniors, revisiting their stories and learning what makes them super.

Super Senior Producer Joe Carroll sat down with Darren Perron this week to talk about the Emmy-winning series. Watch the video to see their conversation.

You can watch that Super Senior Special Saturday night at 11 p.m. only on Channel 3.

Click here for our most recent Super Senior profiles.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.