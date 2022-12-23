Storm is here, live coverage on Channel 3 This Morning

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow/rain is falling and the wind is blowing, causing thousands of outages early Friday morning.

One of the biggest concerns Friday is power outages. The concern about falling trees caused Amtrak to cancel all trains scheduled to run in and out of Vermont Friday. And at the Burlington International Airport, all flights to JFK are canceled.

With a steady stream of passengers throughout Friday and the weekend, crews are on stand-by doing what they can to keep things on schedule.

“This is a little bit of a different weather pattern that we’re seeing. We’re seeing a pretty cold temperature out there right now. We’re gonna see a pretty high rise in temperature a lot of rain, and then an immediate cold snap right, right through the holidays, which is very tricky for our operations. So we’re gonna be here. We’re here 24/7. We’re gonna make sure that flights can safely operate in and out of BTV,” said Nic Longo, with the Burlington Airport.

Longo says things appear to be running smoothly with TSA’s new security screening devices. But WCAX is still waiting on data to show how effective the machines have been since they were installed a few months ago.

Meanwhile, state leaders are opening the emergency operations center in Waterbury Friday.

Their goal is to help coordinate with utility crews, as they work to address outages.

Erica Bornemann, Vermont’s emergency management director, says while many may be in holiday mode already, it’s important to remember the impacts that significant weather can have on travel plans.

Bornemann says they will open regional shelters or warming centers for the hardest hit areas.

“We’ll be looking primarily at sheltering needs, addressing the needs of folks that will be without power for multiple days on end, said Bornemann. “Assessing sheltering needs, where shelters need to be set up and or warming centers and making sure Vermonters know where those are.”

Green Mountain Power crews just got a break after fixing tens of thousands of outages days ago, but they’re back to work again now.

