There’s still time to join Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count

It's not too late to join a century-long tradition for the Christmas Bird Count.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not too late to join a century-long tradition for the Christmas Bird Count.

The Audubon Society manages the nation’s longest-running community science bird project.

The Christmas Bird Count started on Dec. 14 and goes until Jan. 5. It’s open to everyone from beginners to advanced birders.

Officials from Audubon Vermont say it’s a way to learn what’s surrounding you while also helping researchers.

“You know, the Christmas Bird Count, it’s a really special time where you get to get together with the bird community, meet a lot of folks. Some people really only have time that they devote-- dedicate their time to birding during the bird count and the rest of the year they may be too busy to bird. It’s a fantastic time to see wildlife in the winter around Vermont,” said Jacob Crawford of Audubon Vermont.

Click here for more information on how you can join the Christmas Bird Count.

