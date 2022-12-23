Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be by 4 pm’

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As the storm lashed our region Friday morning, the state emergency operations center in Waterbury was activated and the governor and other state leaders held a news briefing to give Vermonters an update on state efforts to keep people safe.

The heavy rain and snow and whipping winds are expected to culminate in a flash freeze later in the day. Safety officials urged people to stay off the roads if possible, particularly after 4 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Phil Scott said Vermonters should anticipate prolonged power outages, dangerous driving conditions and those flash freezes as the temperature drops. State offices will close at 1 p.m. so personnel can get home.

The wind has already toppled many trees and taken down power lines across the region. Officials said as of 9 a.m., there were more than 51,000 outages across the state, and they warned that it may be out for quite a while for some people.

Officials say they expect this will be a multiday event and that things will likely get worse before they get better. They urged people to plan for their safety and reminded Vermonters to check on their neighbors.

If you need shelter, call your town or 211.

The storm comes on the heels of a recent nor’easter. Utility companies asked out-of-state crews that came to help with that storm to stay and help with cleanup from this one. As always, Vermonters are warned to stay away from downed power lines.

The state says VTrans crews will be out all day and all night, working to improve road conditions as things begin to freeze. They expect road conditions will be greatly improved by Saturday morning. Click here for the latest on road conditions across our region.

