Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents.

Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads.

While they were out, Chief Harold Cross got a call that whipping winds tore part of the roof off the firehouse.

They moved equipment out of the leaking building to keep it safe.

“At this point right now we have two tankers that we’ve placed in two different, other, locations: one at the city fire department and one down at one of our member’s house right now. We’ll probably put it over at public works after the weekend,” Cross said.

The chief says the roof needs to be replaced. For now, they’re putting up plastic to try to stop more water from getting in.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.