BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Damaging winds have diminished and the area of concern will shift to icy roads and plummeting temperatures through early Saturday morning. An arctic front has passed through the region dropping temperatures from the upper 40s, all the way down into the teens through early Saturday. Wet, untreated roads and paved surfaces will become slippery with the addition of more snow and a flash freeze of an remaining water from earlier in the day. Use extra caution or avoid unnecessary travel through the start of the day on Saturday.

Wind chill values will be stuck in the single digits and low teens on Saturday. After highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday, afternoon highs on Saturday will only manage the mid to upper teens. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and it will still be breezy with wind gusts in the 20 to 30mph range through the day.

Christmas Day on Sunday is looking better. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures getting back up into the low to mid 20s. Most of next week will feature quiet weather with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Take it slow and drive safe out there this weekend!

