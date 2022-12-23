BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It’s the end of the week, but also the day we have been anticipating all week. The big storm is upon us, and here is what we can expect as we go through the day.

Heavy rain in the morning will taper off to rain showers by late morning. Strong, damaging winds out of the SE will be at their worst until around mid-morning, then let up a bit going into the afternoon.

A sharp cold front will blast in during the mid/late afternoon hours, changing rain showers to snow showers. Wet surfaces will be freezing up quickly as temperatures drop from the 40s and low 50s into the 30s and 20s.

There will be a few snow showers overnight, but it will be turning blustery and bitterly cold. By Saturday morning, wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the teens BELOW zero. It will stay blustery and very cold throughout the rest of Christmas Eve Day.

Christmas Day itself will be much better with some sunny breaks, but also a few snow showers. It won’t be as windy on Christmas.

After that, there will be a decent stretch of weather through most of next week with a slow warm-up.

The storm will be creating lots of power outages today. The heavy rain may lead to some flooding problems. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the progress of the storm today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

